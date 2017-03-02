Bike Racks Pitched for Sag Harbor’s Main Street

by Christine Sampson

Chip Dineen is a frequent visitor to New London, Connecticut, another Northeastern port town, which left a whale of an impression on him.

Specifically, it was the city’s large, blue metal bicycle rack fashioned in the shape of a whale that caught his attention – and being a member of the Sag Harbor Partnership and Sag Harbor Village’s transportation committee, Mr. Dineen began to imagine what distinctive bike racks could do for Sag Harbor Village.

So the Sag Harbor Partnership engaged John Battle, a local metal fabricator, to design Sag Harbor’s own bicycle rack concept. The result: A series of designs for racks fashioned to look like nautical ropes to honor the village’s maritime history.

“I personally think they’re aesthetically interesting,” Mr. Dineen said Tuesday.

On February 23, he and Gigi Morris, another member of the transportation committee, presented the designs to the village’s Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review as a discussion item. After they passed a heavy sample of the twisted steel “rope” through the board members’ hands, the board came to an informal agreement that the racks were attractive and suggested the Sag Harbor Partnership proceed with a formal ARB application for their placement at certain spots throughout the village.

Mr. Dineen said the goal is to have large bike racks at either end of the Main Street business district with smaller ones at intervals on side roads off of Main Street, because village code prohibits bicycle riding on Main Street itself.

“We’re trying to think of creative ways to get people to think about alternative transportation in the village,” he said. “If we can get more people bicycling around, we would like to provide places for people to lock their bikes.”

The racks are part of the transportation committee’s larger goal of traffic calming, pedestrian safety, and bicycle access.

“We’re just trying to create a friendlier pedestrian and non-vehicular environment in the village, especially in and around the commercial area,” Mr. Dineen said.

