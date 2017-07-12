Big Tent: Party for the Cinema this Sunday

by Gavin Menu

For the second year in a row, the Sag Harbor Partnership will host its Big Tent party on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor — this year raising funds for the non-profit’s newest initiative to purchase and redevelop the former Sag Harbor Cinema property.

The event will be held on Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. in a tent erected by Bay Street Theater for its 26th annual Summer Gala on Saturday, July 15.

The Sag Harbor Cinema building was one of a handful of Main Street properties destroyed or damaged in the December 16 fire in Sag Harbor. The Sag Harbor Partnership is currently in contract to buy the cinema property from Gerald Mallow, and plans to redevelop it into the non-profit Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center. The contract is for $8 million. According to Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo, the non-profit has raised over $4.75 million to date.

Besides offering a Taste of Sag Harbor from local restaurants, wine from Bedell Cellars, Channing Daughters and Wolffer Estate, the Big Tent will also offer entertainment for the whole family, including face painting for children, and a visit by the Wildlife Rescue Center’s resident raptors. The Sag Harbor Fire Department will once again donate its time to barbecue at the party, which will feature music by the HooDoo Loungers. Baron’s Cove is the lead sponsor of this year’s party.

“The enthusiasm and commitment for the Cinema’s revival is nothing short of breathtaking and inspirational,” said Jayne Young, a Partnership Board member and the head of the volunteer committee. “A great example of this is the number of volunteers who have come forward to work at the party rather than play at the party. Everyone is pulling for success.”

Local Sag Harbor galleries will be hosting an “Art for the Cinema Auction” hosted by Paddle8, with almost 100 artists offering work for sale, and a percentage of proceeds going towards saving the cinema. Participating galleries include Grenning, Keyes, Monika Olko, Kramoris, Sara Nightingale and Tulla Booth Galleries, and work will be on view the day of the event from 2 to 8 p.m.

“We are really excited about the Big Tent Party,” said Mr. Gazzolo on Wednesday. “Everyone is working very hard to make this year another success, and I have to thank our board, our volunteers and sponsors for their dedication to this project.”

Last year’s Big Tent: Party for the Park, raised over $100,000, earmarked towards Sag Harbor Village’s efforts to purchase land next to the Lance Corporal Jordan C. Haerter Veterans Memorial Bridge to redevelop into the John Steinbeck Waterfront Park.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $10 for children in advance; $60 for adults, and $15 for children the day of the event. Visit sagharborpartnership.org, or visit the Sag Harbor Liquor Store and the Wharf Shop on Main Street, or Youngblood on Madison Street for tickets.

