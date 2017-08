by Christine Sampson

Joe & Liza Tremblay, the owners of Bay Burger in Sag Harbor, started out making their own ice cream for the restaurant. After it took off, they developed their own brand, Joe & Liza’s Ice Cream, now available in pints and ice cream sandwiches in stores and restaurants all over the East End. The Sag Harbor Express recently got a behind-the-scenes taste of Joe & Liza’s Ice Cream. Watch the video here.

