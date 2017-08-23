Bay Street Theater to Stage “Kiss Me, Kate” in Ambitious Outdoor Venue

by Christine Sampson

By Michelle Trauring

“The enemy of art is the absence of limitations.” – Orson Welles

The actors will come in knowing their music. Props will be minimal, a set nonexistent, costume changes only when necessary, and scripts held in hand.

But even in outdoor concert form, staging “Kiss Me, Kate” is an ambitious feat, considering the team at Bay Street Theater has three and a half days to do it.

“We don’t have a huge amount of time,” director Will Pomerantz said less than 24 hours before their first rehearsal in Manhattan. “It’s somewhat daunting, but it’s doable. It’s a very beloved show and it’s clearly one of the great musicals ever. It’s got an incredible score by Cole Porter — some people say it’s his best — but I’m interested in digging a little deeper into the human story and the human beings in it.”

The production, led by Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell, is a slight departure from the Sag Harbor theater’s Under the Stars programming, which is traditionally Shakespeare in the Park. But the classic, circa-1948 musical is based on the Bard’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” and manages to stay relevant thanks to its brilliant book and examination of social issues — namely its unfortunate portrayal of women.

“I think it’s worthwhile because, to state the obvious, gender inequality is still with us in this very modern age, in this very modern country,” Pomerantz said. “So, in that way, even just examining those gender issues is important. The sexual politics are important, and tricky, because even if you look at Shakespeare’s play, it’s notorious — the term ‘shrew’ and the way she is ‘tamed’ by the end.”

The show-within-a-show tackles this, while simultaneously delving into the relationship, and conflict, between Fred Graham — star, director and producer, portrayed by Troxell — and his leading lady, Lilli Vanessi, acted by Errico, who just so happens to be his ex-wife.

“It’s the first anniversary of their divorce. He’s actually gone back to her to say, please come join me in this enterprise. He needs her,” Pomerantz said. “She’s gone off to Hollywood in the interim and has made a name for herself. Although, one also gets the sense it didn’t go completely well out there because here she is, coming back.

“They’re sort of forced into this situation,” he continued. “And then, unexpectedly for them, they discover they really care about each other still, in the middle of all of this.”

The love story is secondary to Fred putting up “The Taming of the Shrew” almost singlehandedly. It is his last chance to “really get on top, and he has really bitten off a big thing to do.” Pomerantz explained. What is typically read as Fred’s egotism, the director sees as fear and insecurity.

And, in more ways than one, Pomerantz can relate to him.

“If you had unlimited money and unlimited time, I think most people wouldn’t know what to do with it. It would be somewhat squandered away,” he said. “We are always working under limits. The great thing about theater is it happens in real time, and it’s also created in real time, and usually you want more time if you could have it. You always want a little more money if you could get it.

“But ultimately, what keeps bringing me back to it is, because there’s never enough time or enough money, one has to draw on one’s creativity to problem solve and to find original solutions and to work collaboratively with your actors, designers, whomever, to make something work. That’s really the joy of it.”

Bay Street Under the Stars will present “Kiss Me, Kate,” starring Melissa Errico and Troxell, on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, at 7 p.m. at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor. Admission is free. Bring chairs, blankets and a picnic. For more information, visit baystreet.org.

Share This!









Comments