Bay Street Theater to Host Hurricane Relief Concert

by Christine Sampson

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater has partnered with Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman to host a benefit concert for those impacted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The theater will host the concert on Sunday, October 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a suggested donation of $20 for adults, $10 for children, at a family friendly benefit meant to bring the community together to support a worthy cause.

Bay Street Theater will donate its theater and staff services, with musicians including Joe Lauro & the Hoodoo Loungers, and Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks offering their talents towards the case. All ticket and raffle proceeds will be donated to support hurricane relief efforts through the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Benefits by Bay Street is a program of Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts that periodically provides the theater space and staffing to help others in need. Past benefits included events for the typhoon in the Philippines, the earthquake in Haiti, and the tsunami in Japan. Bay Street has raised over $20,000 at these events.

For more information, visit baystreet.org.

