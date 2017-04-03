Bay Street Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team of “The Man in the Ceiling”

by Gavin Menu

Bay Street Theater has announced the full creative team and members of the cast of “The Man in the Ceiling,” book by Jules Feiffer, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of “Hamilton.” “The Man in the Ceiling” will run May 30 to June 25.

“The Man in the Ceiling” is about Jimmy Jibbett, a boy cartoonist. His father wants Jimmy to play ball like a ‘real boy.’ His mother is too busy running here, there and everywhere to stick up for him. Jimmy writes musicals, and his only true support becomes the comic’s characters he invents until he discovers way up on the ceiling, something new and surprising that will change him and his family.

“I am thrilled this new musical will open the 2017 Mainstage Season at Bay Street, continuing to affirm our deep commitment to the production of new works for the stage,” Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz said. “Jules Feiffer, Andrew Lippa and Jeffrey Seller are renowned theater artists, and all of us at Bay Street so look forward to working with them as they create this world premiere. ‘The Man in the Ceiling’ was featured as a reading in the 2016 Bay Street New Works Festival and it is a pleasure to be able to take this new work we have helped develop and bring it to life in full production.”

For more information or to purchase a 2017 Mainstage Season subscription, visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office at (631) 725-9500 Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

