Bay Street Moves Forward with July 15 Gala

by Kathryn Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Bay Street Theater will push ahead with its July 15 summer benefit, according to executive director Tracy Mitchell, although she said the non-profit was still holding onto the hope that the Sag Harbor Village Board of Trustees would allow the theater to move that event to July 9 to avoid a conflict with the Parrish Art Museum’s annual Midsummer Party.

Last month, three members of the village board denied a request by the theater to change the date of its gala to July 9. The gala is traditionally held on Long Wharf. The fundraiser, and a separate benefit held by the Sag Harbor Partnership, effectively closes the wharf, and 88 parking spaces, from Thursday through Sunday, requiring a permit from the village board. While trustees approved the gala for July 15, Mayor Sandra Schroeder and trustees Ed Deyermond and Ken O’Donnell were united in a vote against the gala being held on July 9, citing its proximity to the July 4 holiday weekend, and the concern that Main Street businesses would be impacted by the lack of parking.

In an interview after that decision, Bay Street artistic director Scott Schwartz said the decision would impact Bay Street Theater’s bottom line. The gala traditionally raises roughly 15 percent of the non-profit’s operating budget, or $500,000.

“The reason we had originally applied for a week later than we usually hold our gala — for three years now it has been held the weekend after the July 4 holiday — was that a lot of people in the artistic community, and people supportive of arts on the East End, felt it was shame some of the bigger arts organizations have their benefits the same night,” he said. “We agreed.”

In January, the board of Bay Street discovered the Parrish had changed its event date as well — placing the galas in direct conflict once more. Mr. Schwartz said he and Ms. Mitchell were surprised they did not have the board of trustee’s support.

“We believe the difference between these weekends are roughly equivalent in terms of tourism in the summer, and we were asking to go back to the date we have held our event for the last three years, so we were deeply surprised and quite disappointed the village board decided to deny this request.”

Mr. Schwartz added several members of the business community furnished the theater with letters that support the gala being moved back. He also charged that Mr. O’Donnell, the owner of La Superica, had a conflict of interest in this case, and should not have voted on the resolution to deny Bay Street’s application.

On Friday, Mr. O’Donnell noted he has always been supportive of the non-profit.

“Every year they have asked for this, I have voted ‘yes’ for their permit,” he said. “I voted ‘yes’ for their July 15 date this year, which they still have. We offered them Havens Beach on July 9, we offered them the last week of June, we offered them time in September.”

“My feeling is, being the only business person on the board, that I am representing the citizens of Sag Harbor, as well as the taxpayers, and they are asking us to shut down that parking for four days during what will be one of two bookends of a holiday weekend. It is unfair to the mom and pop shops on Main Street, which is one of the reasons Sag Harbor is so popular,” said Mr. O’Donnell.

“I absolutely appreciate what Bay Street does for this village,” he added. “But because of the proximity to the holiday weekend, it is just unfair to Main Street, which just suffered a fire during the Christmas holiday shopping season.”

Mr. O’Donnell said he did not expect the board would hold another vote, and that the five-member body was largely in agreement on the decision.

Share This!









Comments

comments