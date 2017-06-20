Audition Announcement for “Kiss Me, Kate” with Bay Street

by Gavin Menu

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced auditions for the summer performances of “Kiss Me, Kate,” and are seeking both male and female actors. The audition is on Saturday, June 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor and will be headed by Director Will Pomerantz and Associate Producer John Sullivan.

The production is an outdoor concert reading with rehearsals in Manhattan on August 21 to 23, and in Sag Harbor on August 24, with two performances at Mashashimuet Park on August 25 and 26. Those attending the audition should prepare two contrasting 16 bars of music from the Broadway Songbook prior to 1960. An accompanist will be provided. Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to attend, especially those with local housing.

For more information, please call the box office at (631) 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

Share This!









Comments