Business: Artists Rally Around WPPB, Taste of Tuckahoe, New Website for Suffolk Federal

by Gavin Menu



East End Artistic Community Rallies Around WPPB for Spring Pledge Drive

The artistic community of the East End is rallying around WPPB to support the Spring Fund Drive. Gene Casey, Inda Eaton, Walker Vreeland, Dan Rizzie and PJ and Joe Delia are all donating their time live in the studio during an on air drive to help fundraise for the Southampton-based public radio station.

WPPB is asking listeners to make donations to help support Long Island’s Only NPR Station. The six-day on-air pledge drive will be held during St. Patrick’s Day week of March 13th-18th with a goal of $60,000.

During the drive, WPPB asks listeners to donate and “Share the Air” by offering on air opportunities to request a song or send a message about why they love public radio, a tribute, a birthday or St. Patrick’s Day message.

The co-hosts participating in this Drive include Gene Casey on March 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Inda Eaton on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Walker Vreeland, former WBAZ Afternoon host on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dan Rizzie on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Media Mavens on March 17 from 9 to 10 a.m. and PJ and Joe Delia from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, please visit peconicpublicbroadcasting.org.

Seventh Annual Taste of Tuckahoe Fundraiser

The seventh annual Taste of Tuckahoe fundraiser to benefit the Tuckahoe School will be held on April 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. at 230 Elm, with a VIP hour from 6 to 7 p.m.

Taste of Tuckahoe continues to be a popular event with area residents, and attendance grows each year. Last year’s celebration drew over 400 people. As in previous years, all proceeds from the Taste of Tuckahoe will benefit the children of Tuckahoe School, and will be used toward enhancing the education of all students.

Restaurants and wineries from the East End will come together to highlight their culinary talents for the community to enjoy. Regular admission ticket cost is $35 in advance and $45 at the door with VIP tickets at $60.

Tickets can be purchased starting next month at Southrifty Drug, from committee members or at TasteofTuckahoe.com. The VIP hour will include open bar and early access to the food and drinks at the event, as well as the Chinese and Silent Auctions.

Participants currently confirmed include DeJesus Deli, Edgewater, Krieg’s, Saaz, Sabrosa Mexican Grill, Scotto’s and newcomers to the event, Hampton Coffee Company and Little Red.

230 Elm is located at 230 Elm Street in Southampton. All restaurants or local businesses interested in participating in, sponsoring, or donating to the event can contact Kathy Grigo at (631) 283-5923. Visit tasteoftuckahoe.com for more information regarding participating restaurants, ticket sales and more.

Nick & Toni’s Now Serving Nonna’s Sunday Sauce

Nick & Toni’s is introducing its own variation of “Nonna’s Sunday Sauce.” Every Sunday, diners may enjoy slow-cooked Sunday sauce served over pasta.

The dish costs $20 per person, and spaghetti squash will be available as a gluten-free substitution for pasta.

Some options subject to change include, Sunday gravy with chunks of beef, slowly simmered until tender, meatballs and sauce, sauce and sausage, brasciole and lasagna.

Nick & Toni’s is located at 136 N. Main St. in East Hampton and open Wednesday through Monday starting at 6 p.m. For more information or reservations, call Nick & Toni’s at (631) 324-3550.

Suffolk Federal Launches New Improved Website

Suffolk Federal has launched a new version of its website at suffolkfcu.org, providing members an exciting, inviting and bold new look with an enhanced user-friendly experience.

The site was designed after extensive analysis of the online needs of Suffolk Federal’s membership. The site includes several enhancements that improve functionality for the user and enable members to quickly find the timely information they need.

“We continually strive to create new resources to make our members’ experience easier, more effective and more functional,” President and CEO of Suffolk Federal, Ralph D. Spencer Jr. said. “With clearer, consistent navigation across the site, customers will have a more refined and organized online financial resource which they can use as a tool to obtain timely information, quickly receive answers to their questions and access their accounts more efficiently.”

Designed for today’s mobile world, visitors to the site will find that it is fully responsive, and supports and instantly adapts for optimal display on desktop, mobile or tablet devices. The new site also includes updated navigation with links to Suffolk Federal’s social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Pinterest.

Customers will still have access to Suffolk Federal’s member services team via live chat and will continue to find thousands of surcharge-free ATMs, Suffolk Federal locations and shared service centers.

For more information, please visit suffolkfcu.org, call (631) 924-8000 or visit any Suffolk Federal branch today.

Share This!









Comments

comments