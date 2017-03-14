Art Exhibit at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co’s Gallery

by Gavin Menu

Coming to Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s Art Gallery is “Tide+AL,” featuring the nautical inspired artwork of East End artists Scott Bluedorn and Cindy Pease Roe. There will be an opening reception for “Tide+AL” on Saturday, March 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Greenport location.

A resident of East Hampton, Mr. Bluedorn’s body of work ranges from paintings to collage to sculpture to furniture, all of which reflect and utilize the inescapable presence of the ocean that embodies the character of the twin forks. His paintings and drawings focus on extreme detail and surreal imaginings of our local environment and wildlife. More recently, his work has been the face of Greenport Brewery’s iconic labels for their bottled beers.

Across the bay, a resident of Greenport, Ms. Pease Roe finds the same inspiration in the ocean and beaches for her paintings and sculptures. Her paintings depict the peaceful solitude and intimate detail of seaside villages as well as the surreal and minimalist wonder of the ocean. Her sculptures have a playful tone as she creates wreaths and aquatic creatures out of the flotsam that washes ashore.

The exhibition’s themes correspond with the Brewery’s release of the new edition to their bottled beers, Tidal Lager, whose label was designed by Mr. Bluedorn. An Eastern European Lager, Tidal was brewed to be a beer that represents the North Fork. It will join Greenport Brewery’s other bottled varieties, Harbor Ale, Otherside IPA and Black Duck Porter.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is located at 234 Carpenter Street in Greenport. The exhibition will be on display until May. For more information, please call (631) 513-9023.

Share This!









Comments

comments