Art on the Edge Returns to Roman Fine Art and Market Art + Design

by Gavin Menu

“Art on the Edge,” an annual survey of new contemporary art featuring provocative new painters, sculptors and photographers will return to Roman Fine Art again this year. This exhibit opens with a cocktail reception for the artists at Roman Fine Art on Saturday, July 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. and the exhibit continues through July 23.

In its seventh year, “Art on the Edge” supports RFA’s mission to provide a Hamptons environment dedicated to recognizing and supporting new contemporary art by showcasing cutting-edge talent.

Each year, the unique nature and quality of work shown has made it the “must-see” summer event for savvy Hamptons’ contemporary art collectors with a national roster of relevant new artists.

“Art on the Edge” expands beyond the gallery walls and into Market Art + Design. Market Art + Design opens Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at the Bridgehampton Historical Society and continues through July 13.

Fifteen contemporary artists are featured this year. Ivan Alifan, Ray Caesar, Tim Conlon, Colin Christian, Michael Dweck, Maya Hayuk, Jessica Lichtenstein, Justin Mays, Reisha Perlmutter, Pose, Leah Schrager, Sarah Slappey, Swoon, Dean West, and French street artist Zevs will be featured in the show.

Roman Fine Art is located at 66 Park Place in East Hampton. For more information, please contact ashley@romanfineart.com or visit romanfineart.com.

