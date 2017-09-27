ARF Turns Rescue Efforts Toward Florida

by Christine Sampson

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has turned its resources toward animals impacted by Hurricane Irma in Florida. A team from ARF transported rescued homeless cats and dogs from areas effected by Irma, using its custom-built transport vans to bring the animals to the East End from Daytona Beach in Florida.

ARF recently completed a rescue mission to Austin, Texas, saving 57 animals from areas devastated by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Working with non-profit worked rescue partner Best Friends Animal Society, ARF staff learned the Arni Foundation in Daytona Beach needed assistant in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The team from ARF left on September 16, and retuned late Tuesday night with 43 cats and six dogs. Once the animals are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption at the ARF adoption center in Wainscott or its partner shelter, Liberty Humane in New Jersey.

