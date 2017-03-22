Architects Outline Stella Maris Project for School Board

by Gavin Menu

By Christine Sampson

If all goes as planned over the next several months, the Sag Harbor School District could break ground on renovations at the former Stella Maris Regional School building in April 2018 and the work could be completed by mid-August that same year.

That was the timeline proposed during Monday’s Sag Harbor School Board meeting by Bill Sands, the project manager, and Edward Bernhauer, the architect, with BCK-IBI Group, the architectural firm the board appointed in January to help the district reimagine Stella Maris as a public school facility for early childhood education.

Quite a few steps remain to be taken first, though, including designing the actual plans for the renovations and submitting them to the New York State Education Department for approval. That approval alone varies in length but right now takes 27 to 29 weeks, according to NYSED’s Office of Facilities Planning website, with which Sag Harbor school officials are quite familiar. Plans for the district’s artificial turf field, approved by the community in November 2013, began to unravel after the state approval took until early 2016 to obtain, and the district is still wrapping up the last pieces of the rest of the capital work approved during that November 2013 bond referendum.

That’s why, during Monday’s meeting, board members grilled Mr. Sands and Mr. Bernhauer on their proposed timeline and how closely they planned to stick to the proposal that had been pitched to the community.

“How can we possibly do all this in five months?” board member Stephanie Bitis asked.

“The real benefit you have is that the building is not occupied, which is a huge benefit to the contractor,” Mr. Bernhauer replied. “That’s really why we’re anticipating five months of construction.”

Ms. Bitis and board members Chris Tice and Susan Lamontagne were adamant that the architects be extremely transparent about what components of the plan are set in stone and which components are “add alternates,” meaning options that will only be implemented if there is extra funding available later on as the project progresses.

“I think that sense of clarity is so important because it was such a pain point in the current bond that we’re wrapping up,” Ms. Tice said.

Ms. Lamontagne said, “A lot got promised to the community on this one.”

The former Catholic school closed its doors in 2011. The Sag Harbor School District won approval from the community last May for a bond to purchase the former Stella Maris Regional School from St. Andrew Catholic Church for $3.3 million, spend $6.3 million on renovations and upgrades, and spend $595,678 to ready the space for incoming students and programs.

Those programs will include moving the half-day prekindergarten program from the Pierson Middle-High School campus to the former Stella Maris campus; leasing some of the remaining space to a private, tuition-based day care provider; using the kitchen to start providing lunches for Sag Harbor Elementary School; and relocating some administrative offices there. The gymnasium and various classrooms in Stella Maris, large and small, will also be used by students and faculty for other programs and events, and the strong potential exists for the community to use the space at night and on weekends.

School board president Diana Kolhoff said in an email Wednesday that the relocation of the prekindergarten program to Stella Maris “would certainly be ideal to move prior to the start of the 2018-2019 school year, but this is a move out of desire from the voters, not necessity. We will enjoy the space as soon as it comes available.”

She described the timeline as “very expeditious” and said, “We are just beginning our initial conversations in the design phase, so I will remain cautiously optimistic.”

