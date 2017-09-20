ARB Gets Sneak Preview of Cinema Plans

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Architects for the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, which is expected to rise in place of the Sag Harbor Cinema on Main Street, presented their plans to the members of the Sag Harbor Village Board of Historic Preservation and Archiectural Review as an informal discusson item on Thursday.

Allen Kopelson of N/K Architecs in New York told board members the Sag Harbor Partnership’s cinema subcommittee, which has raised more than $6 million to buy the building and plans to raise millions more to rebuild and expand it, has an optimistic timetable.

“We want to start construction in March,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll have our theater back and our town back.”

Mr. Kopelson was joined by Randolph Croxton of Croxton Collaborative Architects, who reiterated plans to restore the building’s Art Deco stucco façade with its neon Sag Harbor sign that has become a touchstone for many in the village.

“There’s no mystery,” he said. “We’re putting back what we had before.”

While the façade will remain the same, the interior will be completely reworked, with the

main 472-seat auditorium being split into two smaller rooms, a separate classroom and screening room on the second floor and office and programming space in a new third floor. That space would total about 2,000 square feet divided into a 550-square-foot roof deck toward the front of the building and a 1,450-square-foot enclosed space set back, and out of sight from the street below.

Board members seemed most concerned about the proposed roof deck. Although member Dean Gomolka said it would be the first place he would hold a fundraiser cocktail party, other members weren’t so sure. “A cocktail party and people looking down on Main Street….” said member Val Florio. “That would somehow change the whole aura,” added the board’s chairman Anthony Brandt.

Gull Rock House

A house that once belonged to an African-American farmer in Sagaponack, but has languished for the past six years after it was moved to a new site at 7 Gull Rock Road in Sag Harbor Hills and has been partially demolished by its new owner, was also on the agenda.

The property’s owner, Kathleen Cooper, under an application with the name Butterfly Homes, LLC, had received approval to renovate the former farmhouse that was moved from Parsonage Lane in Sagaponack by former owner Lidz Pauyo. The house had once been owned by Bevery Stewart, who is believed to have been the only African-American farmer in the area during the first half of the 20th century.

The village’s building inspector, Tom Preiato, issued a stop-work order after contractors demolished the front portion of the house.

Ms. Cooper has now amended her applicaton to ask the board to request permission to demolish the building, which has been left open to the elements for years, arguing it was not salvagable and saying she was not aware of its historic value.

But Gay Giles said it was wrong for Ms. Cooper to proceed without permission. “You just can’t knock down things without approval,” she said. And Michael Williams, another neighbor, said Ms. Cooper should have known what she was doing. “Demolishing a house is not a surprise,” he said. “You do due diligence.”

But Zach Studenroth, the board’s historic preservation consultant, said the village had no record of the house being a historic landmark, and the board agreed to table the discussion until September 28 to allow it time to research the matter.

“This board has faced other situations where limited demoliton was allowed and lo and behold a whole house was demolished,” said Mr. Brandt.

On Friday, Mr. Prieato said there was nothing in the village’s file that indicated the house was a landmark and it was possible the board would approve Ms. Cooper’s request to tear it down when it meets next week.

