Anthony DePinto.

by Kathryn Menu

Anthony Joseph DePinto, 83, was welcomed into God’s kingdom on January 25th, 2017 at the Mcguire Veterans Hospital in Richmond, Virginia after a long battle with two rare blood cancers.

Mr. DePinto is survived by his wife, Laura DePinto, daughter, Loretta DePinto and two grandchildren, Anthony and Rachel DePinto. He also leaves behind his beloved dog “Sunny,” his sister Rose O’Neil, brother Pat DePinto and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Proud son of Pasquale and Sarah DePinto, Mr. DePinto grew up in The Bronx. A veteran of the United Sates Navy, he served during the Korean War where he cruised as a radioman for 9 months aboard the USS McGowan.

“The discipline, dedication, and bravery never left him throughout his years”, said the family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bernard.

Mr. DePinto had his own kitchen remodeling business for 40 years. He loved what he did and it showed in his work, said his family. His hobbies included racing homing pigeons, and sailing with his wife Laura on their sailboat Sea Ya Lata. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and was a Freemason

Services were held at JT Morris Funeral Home in Chester, Virginia. Interment was on Monday, January 30, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Ameila, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

