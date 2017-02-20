Another Postponement in Ludwick Case

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Stephen J. Kotz

The case of Sean P. Ludwick, 44, of Manhattan and Bridgehampton, who is facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges and a host of other felony and misdemeanor charges in the August 30, 2015, death of Paul Hansen of Noyac, has been postponed once again.

Suffolk County Justice Fernando Camacho was expected to rule on motions brought by Mr. Ludwick’s defense team seeking to have the charges dropped and assistant district attorney Ray Varuelo’s response to those motions on Thursday, February 16, but the matter was put off until March 2, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors say Mr. Ludwick was intoxicated when he lost control of his Porsche and struck a utility pole on Rolling Hills Court East in Noyac, dragged Mr. Hansen’s body from the vehicle and tried to flee. Police said they found him standing beside his disabled car a few blocks away from where Mr. Hansen’s body was found.

Mr. Ludwick had been free on $1 million bail until early last January when investigators said they discovered he was trying to flee the country to avoid prosecution. He has been held without bail in Suffolk County jail in Yaphank since then.

Although Justice Camacho said a year ago he wanted the case to be tried by the fall 2016, the case has been set back for a number of reasons, from delays in obtaining lab results to a backlog of other major cases involving the district attorney’s vehicular crimes bureau.

