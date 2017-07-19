Another Big House in Ninevah Spurs Community Debate

by Christine Sampson

It was just months ago that Manhattan attorney Bruce Bronster earned approval for a much-debated 3,740-square-foot house at 48 Lincoln Street in Ninevah Beach. That house had been scaled back from an original proposal of 5,260 square feet. On July 13, another Lincoln Street project in which Mr. Bronster is involved that calls for the construction of a 3,736-square-foot house to replace one that is 1,122 square feet cleared Sag Harbor’s Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review. It, too, came with a healthy dose of discourse.

But the conversation around this particular house, at 55 Lincoln Street, took on a particular urgency this time.

Residents of Sag Harbor’s historically African American neighborhoods, Sag Harbor Hills, Azurest and Ninevah, petitioned the ARB to consider the character and history of the neighborhood when approving such building projects. Many residents of the three neighborhoods have banded together under the name SANS, and are fairly far along on a cultural and historic resources survey that has the potential to earn landmark status for the neighborhoods and place them on the New York State Register of Historic Places.

But that takes time — the survey won’t be done until this fall, at the earliest. The ARB meets twice per month, and it seems like lately, nearly every ARB meeting involves at least one property of significance to someone in SANS. And the board can only evaluate applications based on their historically aesthetic and architectural significance, leaving its chairman, Anthony Brandt, to tell the SANS residents last week that “there’s only so much we can do.”

“I do understand the anguish of this community. Any community that is subject to sudden change on this scale is going to go through this level of distress,” Mr. Brandt said. “We can’t save a community all by ourselves. The community has to save itself and I know you’re working to that end.”

Mr. Bronster said he has made an effort to join the local homeowners’ associations and make himself accessible to those who want to better understand him and his process.

“I have spent a lot of time and effort and money and patience and attention being part of the membership of the communities, changing the plans and addressing the issues that have been brought up,” Mr. Bronster said. “I would like to move forward on this house. We are subject to the board, subject to the Building Department and we complied with every regulation.”

He handed his business card to several residents who indicated they wanted to talk to him personally.

Some who got up to speak took issue with the physical aspects of the house — its façade or windows or finished cellar — but others focused on its larger impact.

Cheryl Crooks observed an increased number of fences in the area.

“It seems like the whole flavor of the neighborhood is just not conducive, not quaint, not welcoming as it used to be,” she said.

“What’s important to us as a community is our beach,” Gwyned Simpson said. “Our area is being grossly overpopulated really quickly. We have all kinds of problems, people coming in, taking off their clothes at the beach. The area is changing very quickly and it’s becoming overpopulated with people who have no interest in the neighborhood but who are becoming part of the neighborhood. It is drastically changing the culture. You have to think about when approving these six- or seven-bedroom houses that can hold a lot of people.”

But that’s not the kind of thing the ARB can consider, Mr. Brandt said.

“In the case of individual houses, if they meet the code, and they do, there’s not a lot we can do that isn’t an aesthetic judgment on these houses,” he said. “So far, with these houses, I don’t think anybody on the board feels they are horrible houses. The community is diverse architecturally and in many other ways. I emphasize again, there’s not much we can do. That’s not our job. … I want the public to understand that we can’t do this. We can’t save your community.”

