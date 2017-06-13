Ammon Estate in East Hampton Hits the Market

by Gavin Menu

While the site of one of the most infamous Hamptons crime scenes, 59 Middle Lane in East Hampton was also a home the children of Generosa and Ted Ammon would not let go of, until now.

Siblings Greg and Alexa Ammon’s East Hampton estate is on the market for the first time at $12.7 million, listed by Judi Desiderio of Town & Country Real Estate. The English Manor style home is approximately 7,000 square feet with six bedrooms and six and a half baths. It sits on 2.2 acres, has a manicured landscape, backyard with plenty of shade and a pond, three car garage, heated pool, pool house and stone patio.

The inside is spacious and bright with a modern gourmet kitchen, library, exercise room and solarium. Nearby to the beach, the Maidstone Club and Main Street shopping, the property is private and south of the highway.

“Having been the broker for the Ammon family for nearly 15 years, we have rented the home to several families with children, all of whom have thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful home and outstanding sprawling grounds, for some two years running,” Ms. Desiderio said. “A few tenants were interested in purchasing the property but the family wasn’t ready to let it go.”

“Alexa and I are now ready to sell our childhood home as we are both moving forward with exciting new ventures,” said Greg Ammon. “We truly hope our family home finds the right buyer who can enjoy the many happy memories we had here and appreciate the true beauty that it has to offer.”

Inspired by those memories, Mr. Ammon founded Big Flower, a Hampton’s lifestyle brand with a flagship in East Hampton and expansion plans for the fall. Alexa recently graduated from USC School of Cinematic Arts and is currently pursuing a career in film and photography.

For more information contact the exclusive listing broker, Judi Desiderio at JD@TownAndCountryHamptons.com or (631) 324-8080.

– Lindsay Andarakis

