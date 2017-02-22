Amber Waves Purchases Farmers Market and Land from De Cuevas

by Kathryn Menu

Last week, The Peconic Land Trust announced the sale of the Amagansett Farmers Market and adjacent farmland — a total of 9.33 acres — by Maggie de Cuevas to Amber Waves Farm. According to the Land Trust, prior to the sale, Ms. de Cuevas donated Affirmative and Affordable Farming Covenants and Resale Restrictions to the Peconic Land Trust on 6.15 acres of the farmland, which includes a provision that 80 percent of the farmland be restricted to growing food.

“Security through land ownership is critical to the long-term sustainability of any farming enterprise,” said Amanda Merrow, of Amber Waves Farm. “We are ecstatic to reach this milestone and are honored to become a permanent a part of the fabric of the Amagansett community. We are grateful for years of immeasurable support from our farm’s board of directors, members, donors, and neighbors, as well as the de Cuevas family, Peconic Land Trust, and nearby Quail Hill Farm and Balsam Farms.”

“The unwavering support we have received from our community underscores our continued commitment to our mission of food education,” continued Ms. Merrow. “We are looking forward to continuing the pursuit of this mission through many future decades of stewardship of Amber Waves Farm while we welcome the community to enjoy the farm as it grows and evolves.”

“All of us at the Trust will be forever grateful to Maggie de Cuevas for her strong conservation ethic,” said John v.H. Halsey, of the Peconic Land Trust. “In this case, she stepped up and acquired the Amagansett Farmers Market in 2008 to prevent the property from being developed. Now, she has turned the property over to young farmers and ensured a future of fresh, locally grown vegetables, fruits, herbs and more on this fertile land. Her gift of additional restrictions on protected farmland is the first of its kind in East Hampton Town.”

