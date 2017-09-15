Accident Claims East Hampton Man’s Life

An accident on County Road 39 and Greenfield Road in Southampton Thursday night claimed the life of an East Hampton man.

According to Southampton Town Police, on Thursday, September 14 at 7:27 p.m., police responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2015 Ford Fusion. The driver of the motorcycle, Allan Alvarez, 21, of East Hampton, was not breathing when police arrived, with officers immediately beginning CPR. Mr. Alvarez, the son of Doris Alvarez of Noyac, was transported to Southampton Hospital where he later died. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Milos Djurasic, 22, of Southampton was uninjured in the accident. A Smithtown woman’s 2011 BMW was also involved in the accident when it was struck by debris as she was traveling westbound on County Road 39.