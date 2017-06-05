All Against Abuse Celebrates 30 Years of Survivors

by Gavin Menu

The Retreat is marking its 30th Anniversary with a special All Against Abuse gala on June 17 that celebrates 30 years of making a difference in the lives of families affected by violence. There will be live music, salsa dancers, food, Monte Carlo style gaming tables, celebrities and incredible stories of survival as the Retreat celebrates success and works together to put an end to domestic abuse.

Previously called Artists Against Abuse, over the past 20 years, this event has raised over $2.5 million in support of the Retreat’s mission to provide safety, shelter and support for victims of domestic abuse and to break the cycle of family violence.

“All Against Abuse is an important fundraiser for the Retreat but also an evening for all of us to come together and celebrate survivors and the incredible work provided over the last three decades,” Executive Director of the Retreat, Loretta K. Davis said. “The Retreat would not exist without the support of our East End communities. We are so grateful.”

Originally a “plate auction,” hundreds of famous and local participating artists created and donated one-of-a-kind plates, which were auctioned and sold to the highest bidder with all proceeds going to the Retreat. In time, the event grew into something larger than an auction and has become a celebration of partnership with the community. In 2015, the event was renamed All Against Abuse, to clarify that all people are encouraged to get involved, not only artists.

Since 1987, the Retreat has provided domestic violence services and education to families on the East End. Programs include a 24-hour domestic violence hotline, individual and group counseling, legal advocacy, emergency residential shelter, programs to engage troubled fathers and in-school violence prevention education programs with all services provided free of charge.

The Retreat Inc. is located at 13 Goodfriend Drive in East Hampton. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit retreatgala.org, call (631) 329-4398 or email knichols@theretreatinc.org or Vanessa@theretreatinc.org.

Share This!









Comments