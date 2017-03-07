A Conversation with Chef Ann Cooper

by Christine Sampson

Chef Ann Cooper is an award-winning chef, author, educator and passionate advocate for healthy food programs in schools across the country, and has even earned the nickname “Renegade Lunch Lady.” But here on the South Fork, she was known for five years as the director of wellness and nutrition and the executive chef at the Ross School when it first opened. On Friday, Ms. Cooper will return to the South Fork as the keynote speaker at a conference for school administrators, teachers, parents and school nutrition professionals, hosted by the Wellness Foundation, Southampton Hospital’s Ed & Phyllis Davis Wellness Institute and Edible School Gardens. The goal of the event, according to the Wellness Foundation, is to “inspire healthy changes at the school level in order to help the children and families in our community live healthier lives” – which is exactly what Ms. Cooper has been doing through several Chef Ann Foundation initiatives.

How would you describe the overall evolution of school nutrition in the last, say, five years?

In the last five years, I think we’ve seen tremendous positive change in the school food world specifically because of the Obama administration. Not only because of Michelle Obama’s passion for healthy food, but the entire administration pushing forward on healthy school food. It’s been pretty phenomenal.

How often do you go out into communities to visit schools that are looking to make changes in their nutritional programs?

It depends on the year – a half dozen times maybe. I do a lot of work here in my school district [in Boulder, Colorado]. It really depends on why the school district has asked me to come. Sometimes it is motivational. Sometimes it’s technical assistance, planning or assessments.

When you visit a school system that desperately needs to make changes, what is the first step that you recommend the food service team should take?

It really depends on what they need. First, they have to assess what their baseline is and what they need. There’s not some magic bullet. Every school district is different.

What do you find is the biggest inhibitor when schools struggle with offering the most nutritious meals possible? For instance, is it the lack of finances or other resources, is it geographical location, or is it perhaps older ways of thinking about school food that are very ingrained in practice still?

There are always five big challenges. Food – where do you get it; finance – how do you pay for it; facilities; human resources; and marketing and education – how do you get the kids to eat the food. Every district has those challenges. It just depends on where they are through an assessment process. Do they have kitchens, but they don’t know how to cook? Maybe they don’t have the money, but they have really well-trained staff. You don’t know what the critical areas are until you do an assessment.

How well are school districts meeting the challenges of the federal school nutrition requirements?

Everybody’s already meeting the guidelines. Everyone can meet them. The guidelines are a high level of regulation, but it’s not hard to meet them. It’s hard to exceed them.

Can you give us a preview of what you’ll be talking about at the Wellness Foundation conference on March 10?

I’m going to talk a lot about what are the challenges around school food, why we have to fix it and feed kids healthy food, and what are some of the solutions to fixing it.

Learn more about Ms. Cooper and her initiatives at her website, www.chefannfoundation.org. The East End School Wellness Conference will be held March 10 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Muses in Southampton. Local schools that bring teams of educators to the conference are eligible to receive a $500 grant from Bridgehampton National Bank. For more information on the conference, visit www.wfeh.org

