Springs Man Charged for Hosting Teen Parties

by sjkotz

East Hampton Town Police on Friday, March 3, announced the arrest of Jefferson D. Eames, 49, of Neck Path, Springs, in connection to parties involving youths at his home.

Mr. Eames was charged with offenses related to the sale of a controlled substance for allegedly providing Xanax to a youth living at his home, endangering the welfare of children under the age of 17, and violating Suffolk County’s social host law for allegedly allowing youths to consume alcohol at his home, according to police.

At one of those parties, an 18-year-old East Hampton youth suffered an apparent drug overdose and was left unconscious for hours — suffering a stroke in the meantime — before being taken to the hospital.

He was taken into custody on Thursday when police said he tried to enter his home, and close the door on investigators.

He has been charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a felony; nine misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child; three misdemeanor counts of violating the Suffolk County social host law for allowing underage drinking at his home, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Police said their investigation is continuing and have asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 631-537-6989.

Share This!









Comments

comments