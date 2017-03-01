Speakers Urge Southampton To Resist Deportation Efforts

by sjkotz

By Stephen J. Kotz

It was a repeat of scenes that took place two weeks ago in East Hampton and last week in Bridgehampton. Hundreds of supporters of the Latino immigrant community descended on Southampton Town Hall Tuesday to not only urge the town to resist the new, get-tough approach of the Trump administration on deportation, but to demand that it take steps to assure immigrants and their families that Southampton valued them and would try to protect them.

The town board listened for two hours as dozens of speakers described a state of fear that has gripped the Latino community on the East End, with some reporting federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been seen in the area — as recently as Tuesday morning in East Hampton, according to one man — stopping cars and questioning drivers. Others described the anguish of families trying to take the necessary steps to make sure their children are cared for if they should be detained, and still others said some Latinos have taken to doing their grocery shopping at odd hours and avoiding driving to minimize the risk of being stopped by police.

The Reverend Steve Grozio, a Catholic priest who serves the Latino community, said he had noticed a recent change in that community. “I know the people well and I’ve never seen them so afraid as they are now,” he said. “I ask the board members to stand with our hard workers, our families, our immigrant population and not in any way cooperate with the possibility of dividing families and hurting our people.”

His theme was echoed by Minerva Perez, the executive director of the Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island (OLA), who described a climate in which “good people in your community are hiding in basements too fearful to send their citizen children to school.”

Ms. Perez demanded the town not cooperate with federal authorities. “Search and seizure without a judicial warrant is against our U.S. Constitution,” she said. “We ask that the town police, when otherwise having no reason to hold someone, to not honor 48-hour holds as requested by ICE without judicial warrants.”

She added that even though ICE holds are supposed to be limited to those charged with criminal offenses, they also “are triggered by violating immigration law or even a person caught loitering. Bystanders are also fair game during an action.”

“Announcing you will not willingly have local police act as immigration police is not enough,” she continued. “We need to address the way our current practices are feeding into an immigration mandate that has been turbocharged and has absolutely zero regard for the hard work you and the police have put into building trust and communication.”

Asked by Naimy Hackett of Bridgehampton what specific steps the town planned to take, Supervisor Jay Schneiderman repeated what he has said in recent weeks which mirrored what Supervisor Larry Cantwell said in East Hampton on February 16: That the town would not deputize police officers as ICE agents or change its procedures.

“If there is no warrant than we are not detaining people,” he said. “If ICE requests an administrative hold, it won’t be more than a couple of hours, but we are not holding people over without warrants.” To that, town attorney James Burke interjected, “only if someone is in custody for investigation of criminal issues.”

Mr. Schneiderman said he was confident that incoming Police Chief Steven Skrynecki, who has already been meeting with different groups, would be able to build bridges to the Latino community.

“We are doing our best to be a supportive community for all our residents,” he said. “Our main goal is to keep our community safe.”

Noting that not that many Latinos had showed up at last month’s East Hampton Town Board meeting and that they were a minority in Tuesday night’s gathering, Bill Chaleff said that many immigrants were afraid to show up at a public meeting, where they would be videotaped and had to give their names. “It’s horrible. The fear is palpable,” he said.

He called on the town to work with OLA and other organizations to prepare literature “to make sure our friends understand what kind of treatment they can expect from local, county, and state police.” Pamphlets should explain what immigrants’ rights are when they interact with police or immigration officials and include contact information for legal aid, he said.

Patrick Stolemeier, a contractor from East Hampton Village, said he had seen marked ICE cars, stopping people on Cedar Street near the East Hampton Village Emergency Services Building on Tuesday morning.

“They were putting people in vehicles and taking them away,” he said. After he returned home, he said he told an English speaking Latino carpenter at one of three nearby worksites that ICE agents were in town. “Within 20 minutes all three of the jobs sites were dead silent,” he said.

East Hampton Town and Village Police on Wednesday could not confirm his account, saying they were unaware of any ICE activity in the town.

Christopher Walsh, an East Quogue immigration attorney, urged the town to demand that ICE agents not identify themselves as simply police during raids and urged the town to forbid its employees form disclosing information about immigrants to federal employees and police from asking about immigration status during criminal investigations. “There are very few crimes, where an element of the crime is someone’s nationality,” he said.

Mr. Walsh also urged the town to issue identification cards and try to earmark funding to aid immigrant victims of domestic abuse and children who might be experiencing emotional trauma related to immigration.

“We have to recognize we are in an unprecedented situation in our country,” said Kathryn Szoka “The administration’s mandate is essentially a reign of terror on our population.”

She called for the town to resist. “We have to figure out a more creative way in which we can tell people in our community we are no going to let ICE take them from their home and children,” she said.

