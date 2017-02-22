Overflow Crowd Turns Out for OLA Immigration and Civil Rights Forum

by Kathryn Menu

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church was filled to standing-room only capacity Tuesday evening when the Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island (OLA) brought together advocacy groups, members of the Latino community and their supporters for a bilingual forum on immigration and civil rights.

The forum came the same day the Trump administration announced new, tougher standards that will make it easier to deport people from the United States.

A crowd of about 400 people, who filled every pew, sat on the floor in the church’s wide center aisle, stood along the walls, and even spilled into the sanctuary, heard messages that were practical, inspiring and chilling.

“People are here to help themselves, help others, and help their communities,” said Minerva Perez, OLA’s executive director. “That’s why we are here.”

The panelists included Francis Madi of the New York Immigration Coalition, Cheryl Keshner of the Empire Justice Center, Walter Barrientos of Make the Road, New York, Christopher Worth, an East Quogue immigration attorney, and Jose Perez of Latino Justice.

After offering an overview of their services, the speakers fielded questions from the audience. When the forum ended, the panelists were surrounded by a thick knot of people asking for help.

“There’s a lot of fear in the community and there is good reason for that,” Mr. Worth said, noting that in the past immigration officials targeted those with serious criminal records or those who had been deported before and returned to the United States illegally. Under the new guidelines, “anyone with any kind of criminal record might be a priority for removal,” he said. “The other people who are at risk are people who live with people who have a criminal record or a prior deportation order.”

Mr. Worth said it would take weeks or months before the new federal guidelines to be fully put in place. “Now is a good time to take all that emotion and channel it toward preservation,” he said, urging people to get their paperwork in order and draw up plans to take care of their loved ones in case they are detained.

Mr. Perez told the audience immigrants, legal or not, still have rights. “Our Constitution applies equally to everyone,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you are a citizen. It gives rights to all, regardless of who lives in the White House.” He said that immigrants do not have to let police in to their homes if they do not have a warrant and have the right to request attorneys and not answer questions.

Ms. Keshner said a grassroots effort would help beat back the challenges posed by the new climate in Washington D.C. and urged those in attendance to lobby their local governments to not allow police to become immigration agents.

“It’s not a crime to be an immigrant,” she said to swelling applause. “We are united and we are here together to say we will protect immigrant communities.”

She urged immigrants to prepare a plan in case they face detention or deportation proceedings. “Keep an emergency list, who to call in case there’s a problem,” she said. “You should make an emergency plan for your children — I know it’s difficult. You need to identify who is going to be responsible for your children in case you are detained.”

Mr. Barrientos said his organization will work to mobilize “the immigrant community and our allies to ensure that fear doesn’t paralyze the community and that elected officials don’t feel emboldened by the fear our community is feeling.”

President Trump ran on a campaign of hate and fear of immigrants, said Ms. Madi. “Now that he is president he is trying to stay true to his campaign promises and try to please his base” by militarizing the border, increasing detention centers and threatening to deport more people, she said.

