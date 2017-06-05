31st Annual ARF Garden Tour on June 17

by Gavin Menu

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons 31st Annual Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. One of the longest running garden tours on Long Island, the ARF Garden Tour will feature seven private gardens in the village of East Hampton.

The private gardens included on the tour include Richard Axel, Susan and Frank Dunlevy, Alex Goren and Brooke Kroeger, Carol and Paul Mendez, Jackie and Alan Mitchell, Scott Sanders and Peter Wilson and Frances Schultz. The tour also permits free entry to the Madoo Conservancy for “Much Ado About Madoo” and “the Annual Garden Market.”

The 31st Annual Garden Tour is self-guided and ticket holders can view the gardens in any order. This year the garden tour cocktail party will be on Friday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the home of Libby and Shahab Karmely, built originally for Sarah Diodati Gardiner. This year’s event is co-chaired by Mark Fichandler and Barbara Slifka. Landscape Details, that provides 100 percent organic tick spraying, is a sponsor of ARF’s Garden Tour.

Tickets for the tour are $85 each and can be purchased by calling (631) 537-0400 x219, at arfhamptons.org, the ARF adoption center in Wainscott, the ARF thrift shop in Sagaponack, Lynch’s Garden Center and Mecox Gardens in Southampton, East Hampton Gardens, the Bayberry in Amagansett, the Sag Harbor Florist in Sag Harbor and Marders in Bridgehampton. Tickets for the tour and cocktail party on June 16 are $175 and must be purchased in advance by phone, online or at ARF. All proceeds from the tour benefit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, the leading no-kill animal shelter on eastern Long Island. Since 1974, ARF has found loving homes for over 25,000 cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons is located at 124 Daniels Hole Road in Wainscott and open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please call (631) 537-0400 or visit arfhamptons.org.

Share This!









Comments