Sag Harbor School Board Approves 2017-18 School Year Calendar

By Christine Sampson

The first day of school in the 2017-18 Sag Harbor School District academic year will be Wednesday, September 6, according to a calendar unanimously approved Monday by the school board.

In addition, key dates for students next school year include Thanksgiving recess from Wednesday, November 22, through Friday, November 24; the Christmas holiday and winter recess from Monday, December 25 through Monday, January 1, 2018; mid-winter recess from Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23, 2018; and spring break from Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 6, 2018. The last day of school is June 22, 2018.

The first day of school for teachers next year will be Tuesday, September 5.

Next year’s school calendar allows for two snow days, but if they are not used, the district will be closed on May 25 and May 29 in 2018. If more than two snow days are used, students will lose the corresponding number days from their spring break in April.

That emerged as a sticking point during Monday’s school board meeting, when board member Chris Tice said it was counter-productive to take days away from spring break and cautioned against only planning for two snow days for this reason. It leads to increased student absences, she said.

“I caution us, again, because I know it is very, very disruptive. You have families and staff that make plans to travel,” she said.

In response, superintendent Katy Graves said administrators had very few options when preparing the calendar.

“They spent a lot of time” on it, she said. “It’s a very tight calendar. It happens about every four years.”

